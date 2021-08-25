NBA legend Oscar Robertson boldly declares it’s ‘totally unfair’ Russell Westbrook didn’t win MVP last season

NBA legend Oscar Robertson believes that Los Angeles Lakes newcomer Russell Westbrook should have won the MVP award for the 2020-21 season.

Oscar Robertson says Russell Westbrook should have won MVP last season after averaging a triple-double “I think that’s totally unfair. I think he should have won it again.” (Via Knuckleheads Podcast) pic.twitter.com/pjpwtTvxJx — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 25, 2021

Westbrook and Robertson have a lot in common, as they are two of the most prolific triple-double producers in NBA history. During the 2020-21 season, Westbrook passed Robertson for the all-time lead in triple-doubles.

Robertson finished his iconic career with averages of 25.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game.

Despite having a stellar year, Westbrook didn’t receive a ton of consideration for the MVP award this past season. He finished with averages of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 points per game.

The 2020-21 season was Westbrook’s fourth year in which he averaged a triple-double.

He’s going to spend the 2021-22 campaign with Los Angeles. There, he will hope to win the first title of his career. An NBA championship would go a very long way for his legacy.