NBA legend Oscar Robertson boldly declares it’s ‘totally unfair’ Russell Westbrook didn’t win MVP last season
- Updated: August 25, 2021
NBA legend Oscar Robertson believes that Los Angeles Lakes newcomer Russell Westbrook should have won the MVP award for the 2020-21 season.
Oscar Robertson says Russell Westbrook should have won MVP last season after averaging a triple-double
“I think that’s totally unfair. I think he should have won it again.”
(Via Knuckleheads Podcast) pic.twitter.com/pjpwtTvxJx
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 25, 2021
Westbrook and Robertson have a lot in common, as they are two of the most prolific triple-double producers in NBA history. During the 2020-21 season, Westbrook passed Robertson for the all-time lead in triple-doubles.
Robertson finished his iconic career with averages of 25.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game.
Despite having a stellar year, Westbrook didn’t receive a ton of consideration for the MVP award this past season. He finished with averages of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 points per game.
The 2020-21 season was Westbrook’s fourth year in which he averaged a triple-double.
He’s going to spend the 2021-22 campaign with Los Angeles. There, he will hope to win the first title of his career. An NBA championship would go a very long way for his legacy.