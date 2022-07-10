NBA legend Isiah Thomas takes a brutal shot at the Lakers, implies they’re a weak link in the West

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas took a shot at the Los Angeles Lakers when talking about teams in the Western Conference.

Thomas believes that the Lakers may be an “easy” team to play in the West.

Isiah Thomas: “There’s no easy games in the Western Conference… If you’re looking at an easy game, maybe the Lakers.” — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) July 10, 2022

The Lakers failed to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, and they have yet to make a truly major move this offseason.

While the team has brought in players like Thomas Bryant, Lonnie Walker IV and Damian Jones in free agency, it also lost a key player in Malik Monk to the Sacramento Kings last month. Monk had arguably the best season of his career while playing for the Lakers in the 2021-22 campaign. He averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Thomas may think that the Lakers are going to struggle again, but the team should have a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis entering the 2022-23 season.

Both players missed significant time last season, and it cost the Lakers a chance at making the play-in tournament in the West.

As long as James is on the team, the Lakers are going to be a threat to make some noise. He still played at an elite level in the 2021-22 season. James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers may still make a big move via trade to improve their roster before the offseason ends.