NBA insider skeptical that LeBron James will be in Lakers uniform next season

3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
The future of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is often a hot topic around the NBA, and since the veteran will have the option of becoming a free agent this coming offseason, there will likely be plenty of chatter surrounding the matter in the coming months.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst thinks James — who teased the idea of retirement after last season — will play in the 2024-25 campaign, but he isn’t sure if it’ll happen with the Lakers.

James has a player option on his deal with the Lakers for the 2024-25 season. He can decline it and become a free agent this summer if he so chooses, potentially opening the door for him to leave Los Angeles.

Of course, when James’ future is discussed, the topic of his son Bronny often comes up. The elder James has made it clear that he wants to play with his son in the NBA, and the younger James could enter the league next season.

The 19-year-old is still trying to get his footing at the University of Southern California after a cardiac arrest threw a wrench into his offseason, but he has shown flashes of potential with the Trojans. He had a 15-point game earlier this season and followed it up with a 10-point showing in his next game. Overall, he’s averaging 5.2 points per contest as a freshman.

If the younger James ultimately enters the 2024 NBA Draft, his destination could impact his father’s decision on where to spend the 2024-25 season. Of course, if the Lakers were to draft the younger James, one has to imagine that the future Hall of Famer would simply stay put in Los Angeles.

For now, James and the Lakers are focused on making the most of the 2023-24 campaign, as the squad is looking to recreate some of the success it had when it made the 2023 Western Conference Finals. The Purple and Gold are currently 20-21 on the season and hold the No. 10 spot in the West.

The campaign hasn’t been a total letdown so far, especially since the Lakers won the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, but there is plenty of work to do in order for L.A. to accomplish all of its goals this season.

