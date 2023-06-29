NBA insider says LeBron James cares more about playing with Bronny than winning another championship

One NBA insider is offering the controversial opinion that LeBron James has more interest in playing on the same team as his eldest son than capturing his fifth NBA title.

On ESPN’s “Get Up” program, Brian Windhorst discussed the Los Angeles Lakers potentially giving Anthony Davis a contract extension and indicated that he feels James’ personal priorities may override his future with the Lakers.

“I honestly believe that LeBron cares more about playing with Bronny than he would about getting another ring,” Windhorst said.

The elder James has spoken about the possibility of playing with his eldest son and is reportedly still enthusiastic about the prospect.

Increasing the chances of a departure by elder James is the fact that he currently only has a player option with the Lakers for the 2024-25 campaign. That strategy is to determine whether or not the younger James is selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.

For the 2023-24 season, the younger James will be competing at the collegiate level for the University of Southern California Trojans. After the campaign, he would be eligible to enter next year’s selection process.

Exactly where the younger James stands when it comes to getting drafted has been an evolving situation. Some reports have made him a possible second-round choice, while more optimistic projections have him being taken in the first round.

The elder James’ unprecedented opportunity to join whatever team chooses his eldest son has led to some unique speculation. A team using a later first-round choice on the younger James would conceivably be in line to obtain his father as a free agent.

Even though the elder James would be turning 40 during the 2024-25 season, he currently has shown no sign that he’s slowing down. While injury issues have increased in recent years for him, he’s still offering the Lakers major production on the court.

Over the course of the elder James’ 20 NBA seasons, he’s been a part of four title teams. The most recent of those came with the Lakers in 2020, with no guarantee that the Lakers will be able to even win another league championship in the near future.

The elder James’ basketball legacy was cemented long ago. So, while he’d no doubt love to capture another title, it may turn out that being part of a once-in-a-lifetime situation could take precedence over that possibility.