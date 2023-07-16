NBA insider provides update on Christian Wood-to-Lakers buzz

The Los Angeles Lakers could have an avenue to add a big man to their roster with the Dallas Mavericks reportedly willing to consider a sign-and-trade involving Christian Wood.

However, according to one NBA insider, there may be some obstacles in the way.

News on the Christian Wood front, via Marc Stein: the Mavs are open to participating in a sign-and-trade. My sense is that the Lakers would NOT value Wood enough to go above the minimum or trade someone. However, the Lakers could go above the min by offering Jarred Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/xxWYe5g6mt — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 16, 2023

The Lakers may have some limits on what they can do to acquire Wood after an already busy offseason so far. Los Angeles was able to re-sign Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura and added Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes after free agency opened.

It is thought that one of the last things remaining on their to-do list is to acquire someone to provide frontcourt depth. Wood has been described as a polarizing player but has a statistical profile that could be attractive to teams.

The 27-year-old has played for seven teams in his seven NBA seasons. He averaged 16.6 points per game for Dallas in the 2022-23 campaign. He has provided similar production at most of his recent NBA stops, averaging at least 16 points per game for three of his past four clubs, including the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets but falling under that number with the Detroit Pistons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly may be interested in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas product, who also has played a few stints in the G League since debuting in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka recently hinted the team is looking for someone with “stretch 5 capabilities.” Wood made 37.6 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, nearly identical to his overall career mark of 37.9 percent.

Los Angeles got perhaps its best news of the offseason when LeBron James made it official that he will return for a 21st NBA season after hinting at retirement. The Lakers also have received optimistic updates on the health of James and Anthony Davis.

So, with the top of the lineup in good shape and important supporting players secured, the only remaining item for the Lakers would seem to be wrapping up the back end of the roster. Wood looks like he could be a solid fit if L.A. can find a way to grab him.