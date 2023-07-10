Lakers offer optimistic update on health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis ahead of 2023-24 season

Los Angeles Lakers fans seem to have a perpetual concern about the health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But general manager Rob Pelinka said the team feels good about the health of its two superstars.

“We feel good about the offseason and the treatment that AD and LeBron are getting,” Pelinka said at halftime of the Lakers’ summer league game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. “All the reports have been good around both those injuries, in terms of the guys being able to move past them.”

Davis suffered a stress injury in his right foot in mid-December that forced him to miss several weeks of action. However, once he returned, he remained healthy from that point on, and when he was healthy this past season, he was usually magnificent on both ends of the floor.

In particular, he was dominant defensively and on the boards during Los Angeles’ unexpected playoff run that took it to the Western Conference Finals.

James suffered ailments in both of his feet at different points this past season. It was a right foot injury that caused him to sit out for a month late in the schedule, and according to James, he tore a tendon in that foot.

During the playoffs, it was clear that he wasn’t 100 percent, as he wasn’t attacking the paint as much as he normally does. He admitted that he may need surgery on his injured right foot during the offseason.

It is starting to look like a near certainty that the league’s all-time leading career scorer will be back for a 21st season after suggesting he may retire.

The Lakers have been lauded for not only retaining key free agents D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, but for also bringing in guard Gabe Vincent, 3-and-D forward Taurean Prince and center Jaxson Hayes. All three players have the ability to help the team defensively, but can also contribute offensively.

There is no reason to expect the Lakers to not contend for the NBA championship this coming season. But as is the case with the other contenders around the league, their main talents will need to stay relatively healthy for them to seriously be in the hunt for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.