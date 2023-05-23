NBA insider ponders possibility of LeBron James teaming up with Stephen Curry

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor recently pondered the possibility of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James teaming up with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

James, who seemed to reveal that he is considering retirement following the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, is under contract with the Lakers for the 2023-24 season.

He has a player option for the 2024-25 season, and it’s possible he will opt out of the deal since his son will be eligible to enter the NBA draft by then. James has made it clear that he would like to play with his son in the NBA.

“LeBron, now more than ever, needs an All-Star shot-creating teammate,” O’Connor wrote. “It’s clear from this postseason that he can’t shoulder the offense alone. That is why Kyrie [Irving] is a potential target for Los Angeles. But in Golden State, Steph, who is no longer at his peak, could use a little extra push too. That’s why Golden State’s summer is so pivotal, as well. The union of Steph and LeBron seems like a match made in heaven, particularly as they enter the twilight of their careers.”

The Warriors, who were knocked out by the Lakers in the second round of the playoffs this season, are facing some critical decisions of their own.

Defensive ace Draymond Green can become a free agent this offseason, and sharpshooter Klay Thompson is eligible for an extension. The Warriors have won four NBA titles with the core of Curry, Green and Thompson, but they came up well short in the 2022-23 campaign.

Thompson struggled against the Lakers in the playoffs, and Golden State’s lack of veteran depth certainly hurt the team.

The Warriors have used high draft picks on James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in recent seasons, but only Moody played a decent role in this year’s playoff run. Wiseman was traded to the Detroit Pistons at the league’s trade deadline earlier this year.

A union of Curry and James could help both stars maximize the ends of their careers, although James’ time may be running out quicker than Curry’s due to his age. The 38-year-old has dealt with foot and ankle injuries the past few seasons that have limited him from being his usual dominant self.

Still, James was terrific in the Lakers’ Game 4 loss to the Nuggets on Monday night.

It’s all speculation at this point, but it’s hard for NBA fans to not be curious about a pairing of Curry and James in the future.