- NBA insider offers positive update regarding LeBron James’ injured foot
- Austin Reaves issues promising update on Lakers chemistry following win over Thunder
- Darvin Ham seems to completely contradict himself as he says Anthony Davis’ absence vs. OKC Thunder was planned
- Former executive warns about Kyrie Irving’s ‘wandering eye’ for Lakers and Luka Doncic’s potential ‘frustration’
- Joel Embiid claims LeBron James is the best player in the NBA
- Report: Anthony Davis to miss crucial Lakers-Thunder game with foot injury
- ‘All that s–t was my decision’: Patrick Beverley implies he requested trade from Lakers
- Report: LeBron James had been playing through his injury since January to keep Lakers afloat in standings
- Jayson Tatum finally admits he fouled LeBron James during Lakers-Celtics game in hilarious fashion
- Renowned sports injury analyst estimates LeBron James’ timeline to return for Lakers
NBA insider offers positive update regarding LeBron James’ injured foot
- Updated: March 2, 2023
Though LeBron James is currently out of the Los Angeles Lakers lineup with a foot injury, some pretty good news regarding his status was recently revealed.
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that James will not require surgery on his injured foot.
Great news: LeBron James avoids foot surgery
(Via @ChrisBHaynes ) pic.twitter.com/8NqXlGYqq9
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 2, 2023
Surgery might’ve possibly knocked the four-time MVP out for a long time. He’s out for at least two weeks, and his right foot will be reassessed soon to see how much progress has been made.
If the Lakers are still alive in the race for a play-in tournament spot or direct playoff berth by the time that checkup rolls around, James might be more inclined to get back on the court as soon as possible.
However, if the Lakers were to collapse without him and not have a realistic chance at even making the play-in tournament, James might be more enticed by the idea of sitting out the rest of the current campaign and fully recovering for next season.
Only time will tell where the Lakers are in the standings when the 19-time All-Star gets re-evaluated. Los Angeles snagged a huge victory on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder despite being without its three best players.
Dennis Schroder, who injured his ankle early in the game, willed the team to victory with 26 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block. Following the contest, he said he’s willing to do “everything for the team” to try to get it into the playoffs.
Dennis Schroder after severely spraining his ankle says he’s willing to do “everything for the team” to try to get them into the playoffs
(via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/nPjNhr80q1
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 2, 2023
The thrilling comeback win moved Los Angeles up to 11th place in the Western Conference, though it still remains one game back of the New Orleans Pelicans in 10th place.
Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are also fighting for a play-in spot, will be another extremely important contest for the Lakers.
They can’t afford to drop these types of games during the stretch run. While they’re surely hoping that Anthony Davis will be back, D’Angelo Russell is set to miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury.
D’Angelo Russell (ankle) will miss his fourth straight game on Friday against the Timberwolves, per @mcten.
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 2, 2023
The game against the Timberwolves kicks off a nice five-game home stand. Sunday will provide another tough test against the Golden State Warriors.
Time is quickly running out on the 2022-23 regular season, but the Lakers are still alive and breathing.