NBA insider offers positive update regarding LeBron James’ injured foot

Though LeBron James is currently out of the Los Angeles Lakers lineup with a foot injury, some pretty good news regarding his status was recently revealed.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that James will not require surgery on his injured foot.

Surgery might’ve possibly knocked the four-time MVP out for a long time. He’s out for at least two weeks, and his right foot will be reassessed soon to see how much progress has been made.

If the Lakers are still alive in the race for a play-in tournament spot or direct playoff berth by the time that checkup rolls around, James might be more inclined to get back on the court as soon as possible.

However, if the Lakers were to collapse without him and not have a realistic chance at even making the play-in tournament, James might be more enticed by the idea of sitting out the rest of the current campaign and fully recovering for next season.

Only time will tell where the Lakers are in the standings when the 19-time All-Star gets re-evaluated. Los Angeles snagged a huge victory on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder despite being without its three best players.

Dennis Schroder, who injured his ankle early in the game, willed the team to victory with 26 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block. Following the contest, he said he’s willing to do “everything for the team” to try to get it into the playoffs.

Dennis Schroder after severely spraining his ankle says he’s willing to do “everything for the team” to try to get them into the playoffs (via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/nPjNhr80q1 — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 2, 2023

The thrilling comeback win moved Los Angeles up to 11th place in the Western Conference, though it still remains one game back of the New Orleans Pelicans in 10th place.

Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are also fighting for a play-in spot, will be another extremely important contest for the Lakers.

They can’t afford to drop these types of games during the stretch run. While they’re surely hoping that Anthony Davis will be back, D’Angelo Russell is set to miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury.

D’Angelo Russell (ankle) will miss his fourth straight game on Friday against the Timberwolves, per @mcten. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 2, 2023

The game against the Timberwolves kicks off a nice five-game home stand. Sunday will provide another tough test against the Golden State Warriors.

Time is quickly running out on the 2022-23 regular season, but the Lakers are still alive and breathing.