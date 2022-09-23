NBA insider links Frank Vogel to Celtics amidst Ime Udoka controversy

The Boston Celtics could consider former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel for a position on their coaching staff, according to NBA reporter Chris Mannix.

Boston is going through a major change for the 2022-23 season, as head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the team for a violation of team policies. Udoka reportedly made “unwanted comments” to a female staffer that he was in a consensual relationship with.

The team has yet to decide what Udoka’s future will be beyond the 2022-23 season, and assistant coach Joe Mazzulla was named the team’s interim head coach following the suspension.

The Celtics have made assistant coach Joe Mazzulla the interim head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2022

According to Mannix, the Celtics could consider Vogel for a place on the bench, as he has a relationship with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Don't be surprised if Frank Vogel is considered for the Celtics bench. Joe Mazzulla is expected to be elevated, but the staff is thin with head coaching experience. Vogel has a longstanding relationship with Brad Stevens. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 22, 2022

It would make sense for the Celtics to bring in a veteran coach, as Mazzulla does not have any head coaching experience in the NBA.

Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA title during the 2019-20 season, but he was fired at the conclusion of the 2021-22 regular season after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs.

Through his three seasons as the Lakers’ head coach, Vogel compiled a 127-98 record and won 18 playoff games.

Vogel has also served as a head coach in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. He actually began his NBA coaching career as an assistant for the Celtics in the 2001-02 season. He spent three seasons on Boston’s staff before moving on to another assistant coaching position with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Even though the Celtics won’t have Udoka leading the way in the 2022-23 season, the team still has the potential to win the NBA Finals.

Last season, Boston earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and took down the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat on its way to the NBA Finals.

With stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, the Celtics should still have a successful season with Mazzulla as the head coach. That being said, adding a veteran voice like Vogel to help the young coach along couldn’t hurt Boston in the 2022-23 campaign.