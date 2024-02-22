NBA insider believes LeBron wants 9-figure deal worth more than current contract from Lakers this offseason

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is looking to sign a deal for multiple years worth nine futures with the Lakers this coming offseason.

“I don’t think this is LeBron’s last stand,” said Windhorst. “I don’t think this is the Lakers last stand. First off, I think LeBron is angling to sign a multiyear deal in the offseason with the Lakers that will be nine figures. That will be even bigger than the deal he is on now. “Now, whether or not he’s able to finish that deal, whether or not the Lakers want to give him a three-year contract and pay him $60 million when he’s 42 years old, that’s a different discussion.”

If James does want to remain with the Lakers franchise, it’s hard to see a scenario where the team lets him go, especially since the Lakers didn’t trade him at this year’s trade deadline despite interest from the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s also been reported that James is focused on returning to the franchise in the offseason.

Even at 39 years old, James is playing at a high level for Los Angeles this season. The four-time champion is currently averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point range.

James could opt out of his contract with the Lakers this coming offseason to secure a new deal. He’d be an unrestricted free agent if he opts out. The 20-time All-Star’s player option is for over $51 million, so it’s reasonable to expect that he’ll be getting a raise on a new deal based on Windhorst’s comments.

Hopefully, James can stay healthy enough to play at a high level and lead the Lakers back to another NBA Finals this season or in the future. The team made the Western Conference Finals last season, but it fell short to the Denver Nuggets.

Currently, the Lakers hold the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference entering their matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. James (ankle) has been ruled out for the game.

James has been with the Lakers since the 2018-19 season and led the franchise to a title in the 2019-20 campaign. As one of the most storied players in NBA history, it would be great to see him retire as a Laker when he decides to end his career.