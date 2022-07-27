NBA GM envisions ‘nice story’ if Carmelo Anthony joins Warriors and wins title to end his career

One member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers who does not yet know where he’ll be playing basketball in the upcoming campaign is Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony joined the Lakers last season when the organization was seen as a true title contender. As Lakers fans know well, the team did not end up challenging for a title in any way.

Now, Anthony seems to be weighing his options before he signs anywhere. According to one NBA general manager, Anthony may want to consider signing with the defending champion Golden State Warriors as part of his latest attempt to win a ring before time runs out on his NBA career.

“It would be a nice story, if he could win a ring there to end his career,” the general manager told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “Golden State has the room for him. He can make shots and they can hide up his defense, which is one of the big problems with adding him. He’d take the minimum. They have a lot of young guys on that roster, they could do with another veteran and those guys all know Carmelo from Team USA. I do not know if they would really take that plunge on him, but it does make some sense.”

With that in mind, the general manager did say earlier in the conversation that he expects Anthony to ultimately sign with the Lakers for the upcoming season.

As many Lakers fans know, Anthony and Lakers star LeBron James have a long history together. The two became friends when they were both high school phenoms. Their friendship has only grown in the decades since.

Of course, them winning a title together would be one of the most inspiring sports stories in recent memory. However, for that to happen, a lot of positive changes would have to occur for the Lakers.

If Anthony remains with the Lakers for the upcoming campaign, his ring chase will continue.