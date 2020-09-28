After the 2019-20 NBA season was put on hiatus due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the league now has its championship series set.

The Miami Heat, against seemingly all odds, will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals starting on Wednesday.

At the end of last season, almost nobody would’ve thought the Lakers and Heat would be playing for the year’s NBA title, as neither team made last year’s playoffs.

LeBron James’ first season with the Purple and Gold was an unmitigated disaster, as multiple key injuries marred what was a somewhat promising 2018-19 season.

Just when it seemed that the Lakers front office was in turmoil and its hopes of winning a title with James were slim to none, it managed to acquire superstar big man Anthony Davis.

Shortly afterward, Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka put together a very strong supporting cast despite having very little salary cap space to work with.

Now James will face his former team for his fourth championship.