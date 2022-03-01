NBA executive says Lakers should consider trading Anthony Davis for Jaylen Brown in blockbuster deal

An unnamed NBA executive recently posed the idea of a blockbuster trade involving Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

The executive spoke about the trade idea during a conversation with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

“It was no secret Danny [Ainge] wanted him (in 2019),” the executive said regarding Davis. “He would have given up [Jayson] Tatum in a heartbeat for AD, they wanted to offer Brown but it would have come down to Tatum. And he would have done it in the end, I think. Now the Lakers would want Tatum back but there is no way the Celtics do that. “But put AD in a deal with [Talen] Horton-Tucker, for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith? The Lakers would have to consider that. I’d take it. But they made such an effort to bring AD to that team and if they are going to deal him, they would only send him where he wants to be. And I just don’t think Boston would ever be a team on his list.”

The future is murky for the Lakers, and some have speculated about whether or not Davis’ time with L.A. will come to an end soon.

The 28-year-old has had a hard time staying on the floor this season, as he’s appeared in just 37 games. He’s averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field.

A trade involving Davis and Brown would certainly be a big one. Brown has spent his entire NBA career with the Celtics thus far, and he has developed into a star during his time with the organization.

This season, the 25-year-old is averaging 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He’s shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from deep.

Although some people have suggested that the Celtics should move on from their star duo of Brown and Tatum, it doesn’t seem like Boston wants to do that. The fact that the team is starting to become a factor in the Eastern Conference race this season has likely made the organization feel even better about its star duo.

The Lakers are 27-33 on the season and can’t seem to get out of their own way. As for the Celtics, they have a 36-27 record at the moment.