NBA executive believes Scoot Henderson could have career similar to Russell Westbrook’s

When a young and talented player starts making a name for himself in the NBA world, scouts often try to find players to compare the youngster to. That seems to be the case for star prospect Scoot Henderson.

The rising star recently gained comparisons to the likes of Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall.

While both Westbrook and Wall have already played their best basketball, they are widely considered to be two of the most dynamic and gifted guards in recent memory in the NBA.

“One exec who watched Henderson last month threw out comparisons to Russell Westbrook and John Wall and said Henderson could have a career similar to theirs,” Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic wrote. “Henderson, however, wouldn’t be happy with that.”

When it comes to Henderson himself, he doesn’t want to deal with comparisons. Instead, he’s interested in forging his own path and having his own NBA career.

“No, I want to have my own career,” he said. “Where people are saying like ‘You’re having Scoot’s career’ or whatever. I want to go down my own path. I don’t want to try to follow up anybody. Of course, Russell Westbrook and John Wall are great players. Great guards, leaders. But I just want to make my own path.”

Though Henderson may one day reach the heights of players like Wall and Westbrook, he has already made history in his own way. He became a professional at the age of 17 when he signed a deal in the G League. That move made him the youngest professional basketball player in United States history.

It seems like he will enter the NBA ranks in a matter of time. Henderson, who will turn 19 next month, is averaging 21.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in the 2022-23 regular season for the G League Ignite.

While all eyes are on projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama for the 2023 NBA Draft, it appears quite likely that Henderson will be an incredible consolation prize for whatever team ends up with the No. 2 overall pick.

As for Westbrook and the Lakers, they are simply trying to keep winning. Wins are important for the Lakers not only because they want to reach the playoffs, but also because they likely aren’t going to have access to their own 2023 first-round pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans have the right to swap first-round picks with the Lakers in the upcoming draft, which is something that seems likely to happen.