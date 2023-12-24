NBA exec says Lakers are only team that could handle Draymond Green trade

One NBA executive believes that the Los Angeles Lakers are the only team that could handle a Draymond Green trade, according to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

Green, who is currently suspended from the Golden State Warriors after he struck Jusuf Nurkic in the face in a recent game, has been suspended twice this season and ejected from three games.

He recently signed a new deal with the Warriors, keeping him under contract through at least the 2025-26 season. He has a player option for the 2026-27 campaign.

“If you were to get him out of Golden State, there’s really only one team that could possibly trade for him,” the executive said. “That’s the Lakers. No one else could really handle what he’s bringing. LeBron James could. Draymond has been kissing up to LeBron for a couple of years now. “It’s not just the on-court stuff and the fights and all of that. But the contract. The approach — there are not a lot of teams he would want to play for. All of that. Our team, our owner, we could not handle a Draymond Green trade. Most people would say that same thing. The Lakers could handle it, though. I doubt they want to. But they could.”

While the executive thinks the Lakers could handle a Green trade, it may not be in the franchise’s best interest.

The veteran forward has been extremely volatile so far this season, and he’s had several incidents since punching Jordan Poole in a practice prior to last season.

Green has been suspended this season for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock and hitting Nurkic. He also stepped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest during a playoff game against the Sacramento Kings last season.

Despite all of that, Green has played well this season, as he is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

Even with those numbers, the Lakers may not want to break up their core to bring a player like Green into the fold. Los Angeles made the Western Conference Finals last season and won the NBA’s In-Season Tournament this season.

While playing alongside James could help Green cool his antics, there is no guarantee that happens. Green has won four titles alongside Stephen Curry with the Warriors, yet he’s still had multiple outbursts this season.

For now, Green likely needs to show he can return to play with the Warriors – and stay out of trouble – before any team, including the Lakers, would consider trading for him.