Lakers News

NBA exec on teams potentially drafting Bronny to try to lure LeBron: ‘You have to have the conversation internally’

Jonathan Sherman
Jonathan Sherman
3 Min Read
Bronny James and LeBron

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ son Bronny is one of the most popular players in the NBA’s 2024 draft class, but it’s not entirely based on his skills as a basketball player.

Instead, there is a belief within the NBA that teams may opt to select the younger James in the upcoming draft in an attempt to lure his father to their team.

“You have to have the conversation internally, especially if you’re a team in the West because if you can improve your chances of landing LeBron, it could significantly improve your chances,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype.

The elder James has the potential to opt out of his contract with the Lakers this offseason, which would make him a free agent and free to sign wherever he pleases. He has until June 29 to opt out of the final year on his current deal. The 2024 NBA Draft will start just a few days prior, on June 26.

As NBA fans know quite well, the elder James has expressed a personal and professional goal to take the court with his son, and the younger James entering the NBA offers him the opportunity to do just that.

It would be a major shake-up in the NBA if the four-time NBA champion were to actually leave the Lakers to play with his son. It is also possible that the Lakers could opt to draft the younger James to convince the current face of the franchise to remain in Los Angeles.

As for the younger James, he has faced a bit of criticism in the pre-draft process. Some have even argued that the younger James would not even be considered a serious draft prospect if he were not part of the famous family tree.

Typically, the draft is seen as a meritocracy, with the best players being selected by teams that hope to find the next league star. The younger James may end up bucking that trend thanks to the immense gravity that his father still holds in the league.

Despite being 39 years old, the 20-time NBA All-Star was still a dominant force in the 2023-24 regular season. He posted averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the field and a career-high 41.0 percent from the 3-point line.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the next month. It will also be interesting to see what decision the elder James makes if his son is indeed drafted into the league that he’s helped shape over the last two decades.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jonathan Sherman
Jonathan is a freelance writer, filmmaker, and passionate fan of the NBA. In the past Jonathan has covered politics, entertainment, travel, and more. He is a proud contributor of Lakers Daily.

Lakers Daily Buzz

J.J. Redick Mavericks
Sources: Lakers have ‘zeroed’ in on JJ Redick as their next head coach
Editorials
LeBron James Lakers
5 bold predictions for the Lakers’ offseason, ranked most to least likely
Editorials
Darvin Ham Lakers
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Lakers’ firing of Darvin Ham, their tumultuous season and where they go from here
Editorials
Darvin Ham Lakers
EXCLUSIVE: Darvin Ham’s reluctance to revert back to 2023 WCF core could have jeopardized Lakers season
Editorials

Lakers News

Michael Porter Jr.
NBA executive urges Lakers to pursue Michael Porter Jr. via trade
Lakers News
LeBron James and Paul George
NBA analyst cooks up scenario where LeBron James joins Clippers and Paul George lands with Lakers
Lakers News
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever
Infamous former Laker on Caitlin Clark: ‘Gotta stop acting like she died on every foul’
Lakers News
D.J. Burns
Report: D.J. Burns lands workout with Lakers amid massive weight loss
Lakers News
Lost your password?