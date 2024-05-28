NBA exec on teams potentially drafting Bronny to try to lure LeBron: ‘You have to have the conversation internally’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ son Bronny is one of the most popular players in the NBA’s 2024 draft class, but it’s not entirely based on his skills as a basketball player.

Instead, there is a belief within the NBA that teams may opt to select the younger James in the upcoming draft in an attempt to lure his father to their team.

“You have to have the conversation internally, especially if you’re a team in the West because if you can improve your chances of landing LeBron, it could significantly improve your chances,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype.

The elder James has the potential to opt out of his contract with the Lakers this offseason, which would make him a free agent and free to sign wherever he pleases. He has until June 29 to opt out of the final year on his current deal. The 2024 NBA Draft will start just a few days prior, on June 26.

As NBA fans know quite well, the elder James has expressed a personal and professional goal to take the court with his son, and the younger James entering the NBA offers him the opportunity to do just that.

It would be a major shake-up in the NBA if the four-time NBA champion were to actually leave the Lakers to play with his son. It is also possible that the Lakers could opt to draft the younger James to convince the current face of the franchise to remain in Los Angeles.

As for the younger James, he has faced a bit of criticism in the pre-draft process. Some have even argued that the younger James would not even be considered a serious draft prospect if he were not part of the famous family tree.

Typically, the draft is seen as a meritocracy, with the best players being selected by teams that hope to find the next league star. The younger James may end up bucking that trend thanks to the immense gravity that his father still holds in the league.

Despite being 39 years old, the 20-time NBA All-Star was still a dominant force in the 2023-24 regular season. He posted averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the field and a career-high 41.0 percent from the 3-point line.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the next month. It will also be interesting to see what decision the elder James makes if his son is indeed drafted into the league that he’s helped shape over the last two decades.