The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed center Andre Drummond after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The move is already drawing praise around the league, and Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford thinks that Drummond will be key for the Lakers in the playoffs.

Orlando’s head coach Steve Clifford says Andre Drummond is going to have a big impact in L.A "He can win one or two playoff games for them just with his size and physicality alone." (h/t @kylegoon ) pic.twitter.com/v644l6YbOq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 29, 2021

Drummond, 27, appeared in 25 games for the Cavs this season before they benched him as they looked to trade him.

After not finding a trade by the league’s March 25 deadline, Cleveland and Drummond agreed to a contract buyout.

The veteran center is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season.

The Lakers are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 30-17 record.

However, Los Angeles is without LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to injury, and it could certainly use Drummond to help carry the team until the two stars return.