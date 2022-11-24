NBA announces Patrick Beverley’s punishment for shoving Deandre Ayton during Lakers-Suns game

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be without veteran guard Patrick Beverley for three games.

According to a report, the 34-year-old has been suspended by the league for shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in a game earlier this week.

The NBA has suspended Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2022

It’s worth noting that the league’s decision to give Beverley a three-game suspension was based in part on his history of unsportsmanlike acts.

Patrick Beverley's suspension is for shoving Suns‘ Deandre Ayton from behind, knocking him to the court, and was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts, NBA says. https://t.co/0JkFKHvm3X — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2022

The suspension has some salary implications.

The 3 game suspension for Patrick Beverley will cost: 💰$89,655 per game 💰Total of $268,966 The Lakers will receive a $134,483 tax variance credit that will be applied toward their team salary — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 24, 2022

Beverley shoved Ayton near the end of Tuesday’s Lakers-Suns game after the Phoenix big man stood over Lakers youngster Austin Reaves in a way that Beverley didn’t approve of. He was ejected for the shove.

Pat Beverley shoved Deandre Ayton 😳 🎥 @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/CCA3JJCxQe — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) November 23, 2022

It’s a harsh suspension for Beverley, though it did seem like a sure thing that he’d be punished in some capacity. The Lakers will now have to get by without him for a few games.

The veteran hasn’t had a great season so far, so his suspension isn’t the end of the world for the Lakers. He’s averaging just 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season while shooting 26.6 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from deep.

However, he’s very impactful as a defender and veteran leader, so L.A. will surely miss those things while he’s suspended.

The Lakers have played decent basketball lately, as they’re 3-1 in their last four games. The squad is now 5-11 on the season and sits 3.5 games back of a play-in spot in the Western Conference.

Unless Beverley appeals his suspension, he’ll miss two games against the San Antonio Spurs and one game against the Indiana Pacers. He should be back with the team for its game against the Portland Trail Blazers next week.

Beverley may be frustrated with the suspension, but as soon as he shoved Ayton, he probably knew the league would take action.

Although the three-time All-Defensive player perhaps went a bit too far by shoving Ayton when he didn’t see it coming, the act showed that Beverley is always going to be there for his teammates.

Time will tell how the Lakers perform during his three-game suspension. Perhaps it will fire up the team.