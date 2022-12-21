NBA agent says Bulls chairperson Jerry Reinsdorf ‘isn’t helping the Lakers’ trade for Zach LaVine

Many Los Angeles Lakers fans would love to see two-time All-Star Zach LaVine traded to Los Angeles.

While there are certain trade scenarios that could have the Chicago Bulls star landing in L.A., Bulls chairperson Jerry Reinsdorf might not be fond of the possibility, according to one agent.

“Not many teams would consider taking on a player dealing with knee issues on such a massive contract,” wrote Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “Multiple NBA sources struggled to come up with market value given the circumstances. The same sources agreed if there’s a price no one else would pay, the Lakers might be willing, though one didn’t think the Buss family would consider that large a contract. “Of course, that speculation could easily be moot. As one agent declared, ‘[Bulls chairperson Jerry] Reinsdorf isn’t helping the Lakers.’ “If LaVine wants out, Reinsdorf and the Bulls have no obligation to honor any request.”

This development might leave some Lakers fans disappointed as a Big 3 of LaVine, LeBron James and Anthony Davis would have the potential to transform the proud franchise into a title contender again.

However, it is unclear if Chicago even wants any of the Lakers’ available trade pieces. Additionally, the Bulls might not feel pressured to let go of LaVine in the immediate future, as the star shooting guard is under contract for several more years.

The Bulls may budge if they continue to fall in the standings and decide that keeping LaVine isn’t worth the trouble anymore. At 12-18, they are outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Furthermore, momentum isn’t on their side, as they have lost eight of their last 12 matches.

It’ll interesting to see if any rumors leak in the near future about what it would take for the Lakers to acquire the 27-year-old.

If LaVine is off the table, the Lakers may have to look elsewhere to try to improve their roster, especially since losing Davis to injury has dealt a huge blow to their aspirations of reaching the playoffs this season.

Los Angeles is currently 13-17 and ranks near the bottom of the West. It has a tough stretch ahead, with six of its next seven games coming on the road.