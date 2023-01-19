NBA admits to crucial missed call with 7 seconds left that would’ve given Lakers chance to tie Kings

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night revealed a missed call with seven seconds left that would have given Los Angeles a chance to tie the game.

The missed call came on a jump shot by guard Kendrick Nunn. The Last Two Minute Report stated that De’Aaron Fox initiated contact with Nunn’s body affecting his shot.

Nunn still made the 3-point shot, cutting the Kings’ lead to 112-111. However, if the foul were called, the Lakers would have had a chance to tie the game.

It’s a brutal missed call, as Los Angeles was called for a clear path foul on the ensuing possession that all but iced the game for the Kings.

Sacramento made four straight free throws, two by Richaun Holmes and two by Trey Lyles, to take a 116-111 lead. That score ended up being the final.

It’s great that the NBA holds its officials accountable for missed calls after the game, but it certainly hurts fans and players when their team is on the wrong side of a missed call.

The loss was a tough one for Los Angeles, as the team is now 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final spot in the league’s play-in tournament.

The Lakers are the No. 13 seed in the West with a 20-25 record, and they have now lost four of their last five games.

Even though the Lakers lost Wednesday’s game, there is certainly a positive to take away from the matchup for Nunn.

The young guard finished the game with 14 points, making five of his eight shot attempts from the field. The Lakers were also plus-18 in his minutes, a team-high in the game.

Luckily for the Lakers, they are still very much in contention for a playoff spot despite being five games under .500 on the season.

The Western Conference is extremely tight at the moment, and Los Angeles is actually just 2.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 6 seed. If Los Angeles is able to make a second-half run and avoid the play-in tournament, it would be viewed as a massive success given the team’s slow start to the season and the loss of Anthony Davis to a foot injury.