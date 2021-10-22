Myles Garrett compares himself to Shaquille O’Neal as NFL officials continue to swallow whistles

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett is upset that officials are ignoring obvious holding calls against him, comparing himself to Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Garrett spoke after the Browns’ Thursday night win over the Denver Broncos and let loose with his frustration about the situation.

“Refs to take off their glasses or get some new ones,” Garrett said after the game. “It is tough. I have a lot of respect for their offensive line and (Broncos LT Garett) Bolles. I do not have a problem with what he is doing because if they are not going to call it, then there is no reason for him to change his game. He can keep doing what he is doing to stop pass rushers like myself. If you go by the book, it is holding. The refs are kind of giving me the Shaq treatment right now so hopefully, I can get around that.”

Garrett comparing himself to O’Neal was based on the fact that O’Neal’s sheer physical presence allowed the Hall of Famer to be the recipient of fouls that were ignored by officials.

In the 17-14 victory over the Broncos, Garrett finished with 1.5 sacks and is in the midst of a strong season with 9.5 sacks in the Browns’ seven games.

One indication of just how dominant Garrett has been this season is that he picked up a sack on the one play in which a Broncos lineman was called for holding.

Whether or not NFL officials will listen to Garrett’s complaints and pay closer attention to efforts to hold him remains to be seen, Until that happens, he’ll likely gain more respect for what O’Neal dealt with during his NBA career.