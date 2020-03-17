Mychal Thompson Says Lakers Should Be Crowned Champions If Season Gets Cancelled

The Los Angeles Lakers seemed well on their way to winning an NBA title before the novel coronavirus brought the 2019-20 season to a screeching halt.

Now, Lakers fans all over the world are wondering if their beloved team will even get a chance to compete for a title.

While the current suspension of play will be reassessed after 30 days, it seems highly likely that it well end up going far beyond that.

According to two-time NBA champion and former Lakers big man Mychal Thompson, the Lakers should be named champs this year if the season ends up being lost.

Hmmm…So…IF the season duznt resume…I say Declare the LAKERS NBA champs…Why? Simple…Its the BEST organization in alla Sports…Greatest “Modern” NBA Histry(thats right Boston)…1st place in the TUFFER confrence…Case made…Case CLOSED!! — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) March 15, 2020

It seems highly unlikely that the NBA would go that route, but if it did, it would be hard to name any team other than the Lakers as champions.

Not only were they surging prior to the suspension, winning 14 of their last 17 games, but they were also doing it while dealing with the tragic loss of Lakers legend and Los Angeles icon Kobe Bryant.

As for Thompson, he knows quite a lot about winning championships in L.A. He won consecutive titles in 1987 and 1988 while donning the Purple and Gold.

Hopefully, the suspension does come to an end soon enough to play out the 2019-20 season.

Surely, every Lakers fan and player alike wants to win the championship where it matters most: on the court.