- Updated: March 10, 2021
Forward Montrezl Harrell has had a strong season so far for the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, on Tuesday, he posted a mysterious tweet.
Think it’s time I call it quits to everything and everyone!
— Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) March 9, 2021
Without any context, it’s hard to tell what the tweet may mean.
When the Lakers signed Harrell away from the Los Angeles Clippers during the offseason for less money than he was expected to sign for, it shocked the entire NBA.
The NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year has headlined a strong bench for the Purple and Gold. He is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game so far this season.
His ferocity and physicality have been a welcome addition to a team that would probably be a little too soft without his presence.
Harrell ended the first half of the campaign with a resounding performance, as he had 26 points and 12 rebounds last Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.
With Anthony Davis still recovering from a strained calf, L.A. will need Harrell to continue to play big so it can move past the second-place Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings.