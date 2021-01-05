Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell downplayed the notion that his ties to Klutch Sports led to his decision to sign with the Lakers last offseason.

Harrell, who won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2019-20 season, decided to join the other Los Angeles team on a two-year deal last offseason.

Montrezl Harrell says Klutch Sports “has nothing to do” with his decision to sign with the Lakers. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 4, 2021

Obviously, Klutch Sports and Rich Paul have direct ties to Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Still, Harrell’s signing doesn’t mean that he was doing Paul’s or James’ bidding.

The Lakers are coming off an NBA title, and Harrell clearly believed he could help the Lakers have a chance at repeating this season.

So far this year, Harrell is averaging 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

The Lakers certainly needed Harrell’s size and scoring off the bench after losing JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard this offseason.

The Harrell addition also weakened the Clippers, who are expected to be one of the Lakers’ toughest opponents this season.

If Harrell continues to produce and the Lakers succeed, there is no doubt that people will believe he made the right decision.