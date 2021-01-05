Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Montrezl Harrell is loving his new team’s style of play.

As a matter of fact, he appeared to take a shot at the Los Angeles Clippers when gloating about playing for the Lakers.

“It’s really just being able to just play my game and just not being kind of told and sit on, ‘You always got to be this, this or this,’” he said. “It’s kind of been the system I’ve kind of been playing in for a while. It’s got to be threes, layups or let’s get free throws. But that’s not like that over here. They play to the style of everybody’s game and we’re not looking at anybody that, ‘You have to do this, you got to do that,’ man. We play basketball over here. It’s free-flowing game.”

Harrell, 26, joined the Lakers in the offseason.

The big man averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game off the bench last season. He was rewarded with the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year award.

Yet, he saw his season come to a close at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, who fought back from a 3-1 deficit to overthrow the Clippers in the second round of the 2020 playoffs.

The Clippers dealt with a slew of chemistry issues last season. In addition, they reportedly barely practiced throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

Now, Harrell is bolstering the defending champs’ lineup. He is putting up 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season.