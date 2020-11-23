Newly acquired forward Montrezl Harrell is going to have to find his place in the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation next season.

While there may be some outside concern about the fit for the talented big man, Harrell himself has no concerns about figuring out how to play alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

There is no question that playing with James and Davis can make life easier for other players on the floor.

For Harrell, this will likely rear its head in several different ways.

First off, Harrell is known for his unyielding motor. He will surely be the benefactor of relaxed defense as opposing teams are forced to focus on stopping the two-headed monster of James and Davis.

Harrell broke down the advantages himself on Monday.

Harrell continued: "I don’t feel like I have to play one particular style really. Just basically want to do anything that it takes to win the game. That’s all that really matters.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 23, 2020

Harrell is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year award winner. He won the award after averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Both averages marked career-highs.

One thing that is sure about the Lakers heading into the 2020-21 season is that there are a lot of new faces on the roster.

If one team in the NBA can figure out how to make it work, it’s the defending champions.