Montrezl Harrell exhibits pure savagery against Clippers with latest social media activity
- Updated: May 26, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell was a member of last year’s Los Angeles Clippers team that choked away a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets.
Thanks to his recent activity on Twitter, fans know exactly how he feels to be watching the Clippers struggle again in the postseason this year.
Montrezl Harrell's latest like on Twitter 👀 pic.twitter.com/vDb9qHTOb5
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 26, 2021
On the same night that Harrell’s Lakers tied their best-of-seven series with the Phoenix Suns, his former team dug itself a huge hole.
After losing Game 1 to the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers gave up 127 points, including 39 points to Luke Doncic, and dropped Game 2 of the series.
Having lost the first two games of the series at home, Harrell’s former team is in deep trouble.
Although the North Carolina native played poorly in last year’s playoffs, it’s now clear that the Clippers’ problems have been much deeper than that.
As for Harrell’s new squad, the Lakers showed plenty of mental tenacity in their Game 2 win over Phoenix on Tuesday.
Although Harrell didn’t see the court in the contest, the Purple and Gold will eventually need him to play well if they want to repeat as champs.