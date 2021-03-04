- Montrezl Harrell demands NBA to give him his money back after receiving ridiculous technical foul vs. Kings
Montrezl Harrell demands NBA to give him his money back after receiving ridiculous technical foul vs. Kings
- Updated: March 4, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell wants the NBA to give him his money back after he was called for a technical foul in the Lakers’ 123-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
Harrell made a basket in the lane, and he proceeded to yell “and-1” after the shot went in. He was assessed a technical foul right after.
Montrezl Harrell yells: “AND ONE”… and gets a technical.
Soft. pic.twitter.com/ZKspdkj1HA
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 4, 2021
The Lakers forward took to Instagram to plead his case.
Harrell said that the referee that called the technical foul against him was “in her feelings.”
The Lakers may have lost, but Harrell finished the game with 26 points on 13-of-22 shooting and 12 rebounds.
The NBA has taken technical fouls away from players in the past, but it has not announced a decision on the call against Harrell.