Last month, the Los Angeles Lakers stunned the NBA when they signed big man Montrezl Harrell and stole him away from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Now, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year has seemingly thrown shade at his former team for signing guard Luke Kennard to a contract extension.

The Clippers acquired Kennard in the offseason in a three-team trade that saw them give up Rodney McGruder and Landry Shamet.

On Monday, the Duke University product agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension with the Clippers.

While Kennard is certainly an upgrade over Shamet, it’s hard to know if he’ll be significant upgrade that will move the needle a lot for the Clippers.

As a member of the Detroit Pistons last season, he averaged 15.8 points and 4.1 assists per game while hitting 39.9 percent of his 3-point attempts.