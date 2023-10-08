Lakers News

Mo Bamba says Lakers players kept repeating same message last season after roster was shaken up at deadline

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Mo Bamba Lakers

New Philadelphia 76ers big man Mo Bamba revealed a message that the Los Angeles Lakers kept repeating last season after the team made some key additions around the trade deadline.

Bamba was traded by the Orlando Magic to the Lakers before the deadline and was along for the ride as L.A. reached the Western Conference Finals.

“Absolutely,” Bamba told Sixers Wire, indicating that he’s excited to enter a season with a team that has high expectations. “I got a small taste of winning in the playoffs was like in L.A., but coming here and like having a training camp with it. When we were in L.A., all we would talk about is, ‘Yo, if we had a training camp together? This thing would have been awesome.’ But having a training camp with arguably a better team is exciting and fun to kind of indulge in.”

The Lakers made a ton of moves at the deadline last season, and it really helped push the team to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles added D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-team deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, completely changing the scope of the team’s rotation.

The team also brought in forward Rui Hachimura in a deal with the Washington Wizards prior to the deadline.

Moves like those – and the addition of Bamba – made the Lakers a deeper team that was better suited to succeed in the playoffs.

After a slow start to the season (Los Angeles was 29-33 entering March), the team went 14-6 over its final 20 games to finish the regular season with a 43-39 record.

Without the additions that the Lakers made at the trade deadline, it’s quite possible that they never would have been able to turn things around over the final months of the regular season.

Bamba only appeared in nine games for the Lakers in the 2022-23 regular season. The big man averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for Los Angeles.

The Lakers let him go this offseason, and he now will get a chance to play for another contender with the Sixers.

Hopefully for the Lakers, the team will be able to sustain success throughout the 2023-24 campaign. The team made some key additions this offseason by bringing in Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince and Christian Wood.

Those players should help an already solid core return to the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic
5 keys for the Lakers to beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals
Editorials

Lakers News

Shaquille O'Neal
Stephen A. Smith hilariously puts his foot down over idea of Shaquille O’Neal running for president
Lakers News
LeBron James
Lakers get disrespected in latest ESPN win projections
Lakers News
Drake
Gabrielle Union points to receipt of Drake saying he wanted to start family with Rihanna on LeBron’s show
Lakers News
Rui Hachimura and LeBron James
LeBron James reveals Rui Hachimura is only Lakers player who tagged along with him this summer
Lakers News
Lost your password?