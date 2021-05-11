- Michael Jordan reveals his final texts with Kobe Bryant before tragic helicopter crash
Michael Jordan reveals his final texts with Kobe Bryant before tragic helicopter crash
- Updated: May 11, 2021
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan shared his final text messages with the late Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers legend, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven others.
Jordan and Bryant had a special relationship, and Bryant emulated many of Jordan’s moves during his historic playing career.
Here’s what Jordan shared in an interview with ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan:
“This tequila is awesome,” Kobe texted, referring to Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila, a bottle of which was sent to Bryant at the launch.
“Thank you, my brother,” Jordan responded.
“Yes, sir. Family good?” Kobe replied.
“All good. Yours?”
“All good.”
Jordan smiled, then decided to have a little fun. “He was really into coaching Gigi,” MJ explains, “so I hit him up about that.”
“Happy holidays,” Jordan texted back, “and hope to catch up soon. Coach Kobe??!”
“I added that little crying/laughing emoji,” Jordan chuckles.
“Ah, back at you, man,” Kobe wrote. “Hey, coach, I’m sitting on the bench right now, and we’re blowing this team out. 45-8.”
Bryant had begun coaching his daughter, Gianna, after he retired from basketball. He really seemed to love it as Jordan mentioned, which makes both of their deaths even more heartbreaking.
The elder Bryant will be inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Jordan is expected to present him for induction.