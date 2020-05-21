Metta World Peace Says Anthony Davis Will Enter ‘Hall-of-Fame Status’ Over Next 5 Years

Anthony Davis has had an impressive first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and many around the NBA are starting to fully appreciate his talents.

Count former Laker Metta World Peace among those admirers, as he sees Davis reaching rarified heights in the next five years.

“I think over the next five years, entering Hall-of-Fame status,” responded World Peace when asked where he expects to see Davis in five years. “I didn’t even realize how good he was. … He’s just really good. I didn’t realize he was that good. He’s so good. The sky’s the limit, definitely.”

The University of Kentucky product was already among the NBA’s elite before making the move to L.A. In seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, he made the All-NBA First Team and an All-Defensive team three times each.

When the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Davis was averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Of course, there’s the matter of Davis re-signing with the Lakers long-term. He did recently sell a house in the Southland that he owned, but most observers do expect him to re-up with the Purple and Gold.

If he does, one can expect his jersey to hang in the rafters of Staples Center many years from now.