Metta World Peace destroys Paul George with hilarious social media post

On Monday, as they have done all throughout the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers responded with their backs against the wall.

They remained alive in the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns with a 116-102 Game 5 victory, thanks to a huge game from Paul George.

It prompted former Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace to throw a bit of shade at the Clippers All-Star.

If Paul George wins a title this year , I rank him top 75 of all time — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) June 29, 2021

George has become notorious for frequently putting up bad shooting performances in the postseason.

However, on Monday, he was a beast, as he gave the Suns 41 points on 15-of-20 shooting, as well as 13 rebounds and six assists. It came on the heels of an ugly 5-of-20 shooting performance in a very frustrating Game 4 loss in L.A.

The Clippers have trailed in each round of the playoffs thus far, yet they overcame 2-0 deficits against both the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz to get to this point.

L.A. has its work cut out for it though, as its best player Kawhi Leonard has been out with a knee injury.