Former Los Angeles Lakers star Metta Sandiford-Artest recently challenged YouTube star Jake Paul on Twitter, but the tweet has since been deleted.

Metta Sandiford-Artest's now-deleted tweet calling out @jakepaul "hey @jakepaul , I see you in the ring calling out ballers. Let's see you on the court. Me. You. 1v1." pic.twitter.com/4h0KERSvr6 — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) November 30, 2020

Artest’s challenge involves playing one on one in a sport that he’s more than familiar with.

Rather than go in the ring with Paul, who had knocked out former NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson in a boxing match on Saturday, Sandiford-Artest is interested in taking on his would-be opponent on the basketball court.

In contrast to the diminutive Robinson, who is only 5-foot-9, the man formerly known as Metta World Peace is a giant by ordinary human standards at 6-foot-7.

Sandiford-Artest would dwarf Paul, who stands 6-foot-1, if they ever met on the court.

It remains to be seen if Paul will respond to Sandiford-Artest’s dare even though the tweet is no longer available.

One of the toughest competitors on the court during his heyday, Sandiford-Artest is a former All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year and was named to four All-Defensive teams.

He won his only championship with the Lakers in 2010, playing with Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.

He retired in 2017 after playing 17 seasons in the league.