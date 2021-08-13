- Metta Sandiford-Artest says he rejected LeBron’s offer to play for the Cavs before signing with the Lakers
- Kent Bazemore expresses strong excitement about Lakers roster for upcoming season
- Nets star unfazed by new Lakers superteam: ‘I’ve been in situations where a team stacks up, and it doesn’t work out’
- Damian Lillard’s telling 3-word reaction to bet of him being on Lakers by start of season
- Dennis Schroder’s wife delivers fiery warning to haters amidst $5.9M contract from Boston Celtics
- Report: Numerous GMs and coaches would draft LeBron James No. 1 in ‘winner-take-all game’
- Report: Lakers weighing potential signing of former All-Star point guard
- Stephen Curry admits he’s ‘gonna cry’ after seeing Kent Bazemore celebrate signing with Lakers
- Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M
- Kyle Kuzma opens up on legendary workout he had with Kobe Bryant
Metta Sandiford-Artest says he rejected LeBron’s offer to play for the Cavs before signing with the Lakers
-
- Updated: August 13, 2021
Former NBA All-Star Metta Sandiford-Artest recently offered some insight into some of his free-agency decisions during his playing days.
Artest—who went by Metta World Peace during part of his playing career—explained that he turned down LeBron James’ offer to play with him on the Cleveland Cavaliers at one point.
“LeBron James hit me up one time when he was with the Cavs,” he said. “And I remember I was excited, because LeBron hit me up. I’m a big fan, even though younger, I was a big fan. But before that, I didn’t want to play with Kobe [Bryant]—R.I.P. Kobe—I didn’t want to play with LeBron, I didn’t want to play with T-Mac (Tracy McGrady). I wanted to play against these guys. So when LeBron hit me up to come play for the team, I was like, ‘Um, I can’t come play. You know, because many reasons, I can’t come.’ … But when no teams wanted me, after that, I didn’t call back LeBron. So then the [Los Angeles] Lakers call, I said, ‘I gotta just go because I don’t know if I’m going to get a contract.’ But, it’s not in me to play with anyone.”
Artest ultimately spent most of his waning NBA years with the Lakers, winning an NBA title with the team during the 2009-10 season.
During his prime, Artest was a borderline star. He had some great seasons, and he finished his career with averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He made 41.4 percent of his shots from the field and 33.9 percent of his shots from deep.
The small forward’s final season in the NBA came in the 2016-17 campaign. He spent almost two full decades in the league.