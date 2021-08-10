Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed how many points he thinks Michael Jordan would average in today’s game.

“More than James Harden,” Artest said. “I was at the Jordan era. I was in the LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], [Tim] Duncan, and I was at the tail end. I’ve played with these guys. I’ve seen all the 3-point balls go up. “Jordan would average 50.”

Shannon Sharpe went on to question Artest, but the former Los Angeles Lakers forward stood his ground.

“If he wanted to,” Artest said. “James Harden wants to average 50. He just can’t. He’s got 38. If Jordan wants to average 50, if he was playing in this era, I think he averages 50. And this is no disrespect to any of the guys that’s killing.”

Artest, who played with Bryant on the Lakers, clearly believes that Jordan is in a class of his own.

While James may not be in that category to Artest, he is just two titles away from matching Jordan’s six in his career.

The Lakers and James will be focused on capturing a title in the 2021-22 season with their revamped roster.