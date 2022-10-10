Matt Ryan receives high praise from Anthony Davis and Darvin Ham following big game vs. Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Matt Ryan had a monster game on Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors in the Lakers’ fourth preseason game.

Ryan, who finished with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc, helped lead the Lakers to their first win of the preseason.

"I got no time to waste." – Matt Ryan speaks with @LakersReporter after making a big statement (20 points, 6/9 3-pointers, 20 minutes) against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/OO5oUnWoBJ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 10, 2022

“First couple games I was a little off,” Ryan said following the win. “I was seeing a bunch of shots hit the back rim and go in and out. So, I knew I was shooting well, and I just needed to keep shooting, and one of these games it was going to click for me. It just took a couple games. “I’m very fortunate and thankful to get another opportunity tonight after having a couple off games, but I know I can shoot with the best of them. And I’m just going to keep getting better and staying ready for my opportunities.”

The Lakers trailed late in the third quarter, but Ryan started to get hot, drilling 3-pointer after 3-pointer to help the Lakers eventually take the lead.

With veterans LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverely sitting out the game, it was Ryan, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn who led the way in the scoring department for the Lakers.

Davis, who finished with 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting, had some major praise for Ryan following the win, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

The Lakers star big man wasn’t the only one who took notice of Ryan’s great night, as Lakers head coach Darvin Ham made an interesting comment about Ryan’s future following the game.

"He may have gotten himself a job today" – Darvin Ham said of Matt Ryan. Obviously, showcased his greatest skill — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) October 10, 2022

There’s no doubt that Ryan turned some heads against Golden State, and he may have earned himself a spot on Los Angeles’ roster for the 2022-23 regular season.

Last season, Ryan was on a two-way deal with the Boston Celtics. He only ended up playing in one game at the NBA level, scoring three points in five minutes of action. Ryan attempted five shots from beyond the arc that game, hitting one.

The Lakers certainly could use some shooting on their roster following the departure of Malik Monk in free agency, and it’s possible Ryan could be one of the team’s options when the regular season opens next week.