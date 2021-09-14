- Matt Barnes says Vince Carter was most gifted player he played with over Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson
Matt Barnes says Vince Carter was most gifted player he played with over Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson
- Updated: September 14, 2021
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Matt Barnes recently declared that Vince Carter was the most gifted player he played with during his NBA career.
Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson are a few of the most notable snubs from Barnes’ claim.
Carter had a fantastic NBA career, and it finally came to an end after the 2019-20 season. He spent more than two decades in the league.
The former first-round pick finished his playing days with averages of 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He was named to eight All-Star teams.
There’s no doubt that the journeyman was a great player. However, it’s very bold of Barnes to declare that Carter was a more gifted player than NBA legends like Bryant, O’Neal and Iverson.
Most fans would agree that those are three of the most dominant NBA players in recent memory. While Carter was great, a lot of folks would argue that he doesn’t belong in the same conversation as some of the NBA’s all-time elite players.
It will be interesting to see if Barnes’ opinion sparks any debates within the basketball world.