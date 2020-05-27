- Damian Lillard Says LeBron James Deserves to Win MVP This Season
- Markieff Morris Breaks His Silence, Says Lakers Would Sweep Clippers in Playoff Matchup
- Alex Caruso Discusses the Countless Celebrities He’s Been Blessed to Meet Due to the ‘LeBron Factor’
- Vince Carter Explains What LeBron James Would Have to Do to Pass Kobe Bryant
- LeBron James Sends Strong Political Message Following Brutal Death of George Floyd
- Video: Danny Green Says LeBron James Leading Lakers to Same Level as Kobe Bryant
- Damian Lillard Hungry to Face Lakers in Playoffs, Says Trail Blazers Would Be Tougher Matchup Than Grizzlies
- Lakers Forward Campaigns for Playoffs to Be 1-16 Seeding as Opposed to East vs. West
- Video: Vanessa Bryant Seen in Complete Joy as She Celebrates Beautiful Family Moment
- Breaking Down Every Possible Playoff Matchup in the Lakers’ Quest to Win a Title This Season
Markieff Morris Breaks His Silence, Says Lakers Would Sweep Clippers in Playoff Matchup
-
- Updated: May 27, 2020
A potential playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers would likely be a very competitive duel.
However, Lakers newcomer Markieff Morris doesn’t think so.
In fact, in a video interview with Bleacher Report, Morris told his twin brother and Clippers forward Marcus Morris that the Lakers would sweep the Clippers.
After Marcus Morris says Clippers in 7 over the Lakers, Markieff Morris responds and says Lakers in 4 over the Clippers 😈🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/b6rPxnhYRA
— The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) May 23, 2020
“Let me be realistic with mine to my fault cause that ain’t real,” Markieff Morris said. “Lakers in four.”
The Lakers and Clippers hold the top two spots in the Western Conference standings, though the Lakers have the better record.
However, the Clippers have a 2-1 lead in the season series between the two juggernauts.
Both teams have definitive superstar duos. While the Lakers boast the incredible one-two punch of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Clippers’ tandem of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is just as remarkable.
Yet, the need for both squads to have formidable support is essential.
The Lakers signed Markieff Morris in February to bolster their roster. However, he only got to play in eight games with the team before the novel coronavirus paused the 2019-20 season.
The bellicose veteran has career averages of 11.5 points and 5.4 boards per game.