Markieff Morris Breaks His Silence, Says Lakers Would Sweep Clippers in Playoff Matchup

A potential playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers would likely be a very competitive duel.

However, Lakers newcomer Markieff Morris doesn’t think so.

In fact, in a video interview with Bleacher Report, Morris told his twin brother and Clippers forward Marcus Morris that the Lakers would sweep the Clippers.

After Marcus Morris says Clippers in 7 over the Lakers, Markieff Morris responds and says Lakers in 4 over the Clippers 😈🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/b6rPxnhYRA — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) May 23, 2020

“Let me be realistic with mine to my fault cause that ain’t real,” Markieff Morris said. “Lakers in four.”

The Lakers and Clippers hold the top two spots in the Western Conference standings, though the Lakers have the better record.

However, the Clippers have a 2-1 lead in the season series between the two juggernauts.

Both teams have definitive superstar duos. While the Lakers boast the incredible one-two punch of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Clippers’ tandem of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is just as remarkable.

Yet, the need for both squads to have formidable support is essential.

The Lakers signed Markieff Morris in February to bolster their roster. However, he only got to play in eight games with the team before the novel coronavirus paused the 2019-20 season.

The bellicose veteran has career averages of 11.5 points and 5.4 boards per game.