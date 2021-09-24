Markieff Morris issues strong statement in response to claim that he threw shade at Lakers

Miami Heat veteran Markieff Morris recently clapped back against the notion that he threw shade at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Many fans interpreted a recent quote of Morris’ as a jab at the Lakers, but according to him, the quote was misinterpreted.

Lol Shade where? We won a championship like this! Playing with the best players in the world this will always be the case for any player! https://t.co/5tRQIYqiC4 — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) September 24, 2021

Morris spent part of the 2019-20 season and all of the 2020-21 season with the Lakers. Last season, he averaged 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field.

Morris was a solid contributor during L.A.’s NBA title run in the 2019-20 season. He logged some meaningful minutes down the stretch in the regular season and also saw some action in the postseason.

The former first-round pick clearly doesn’t want anyone to believe that he didn’t enjoy his time with the Lakers. He’ll surely cherish the team’s 2020 NBA title for the rest of his career.

The veteran will hope to help the Heat contend for a championship in the 2021-22 season.