Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris delivered a stiff rebuke of ESPN’s list of the top 100 NBA players.

However, he did express happiness that the list ranked teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the top two spots.

@espn your rankings are trash as usual! But y’all did get number 1 and 2 right! I’ve been saying that for a while now! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) December 10, 2020

While Morris didn’t specify exactly why he thought the network’s rankings were so bad, the simple fact that he was omitted from the list was presumably the chief reason.

The 31-year-old Morris joined the Lakers last February after being bought out by the Detroit Pistons. The acquisition was made just weeks before the NBA was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the league returned to action, Morris offered modest numbers on the court and helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship.

One of the main areas where Morris aided the Lakers during the postseason was in his shooting from beyond the arc. In the Lakers’ 21 playoff games, he connected on 42.0 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Morris’ brother, Marcus, barely made the top 100 list by earning the 99th spot.