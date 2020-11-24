It’s no secret that the 2020 NBA playoffs were almost fully shut down due to players boycotting in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

However, a pivotal call with owners and executives around the league took place that helped save the season.

In Taylor Rooks’ look back at the NBA bubble experience in Orlando, Fla., she revealed that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had a final say that brought change.

“It was LeBron James who had the final statement on the call,” Rooks wrote.

Furthermore, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban delved into the powerful statement James conveyed to the league’s elite on the call.

“I thought [LeBron] was really compelling,” Cuban recalled. “He talked about how we need to be able to connect to young African American kids. What really stuck with me was when he said a lot of kids where he grew up can’t afford cable and that the only way to watch our games is on cable. And we have a challenge [in addressing] those types of issues and lifting people up, so that it’s not about cable or watching the NBA on cable but more about: How do we help these kids improve where they are in life?”

James, 35, has never been shy to speak up on important matters.

The four-time MVP has opened up on police brutality, racism and various other social and institutional injustices. He is one of the most vocal athletes in the history of sports.

In addition, James is one of the best athletes in the world. The veteran helped the Lakers capture the 2020 championship against the Miami Heat last season.

During the 2020 playoffs, James collected 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. He became the first player in NBA history to win the Finals MVP award with three separate franchises.