Marcus Morris rips Lakers and 76ers: ‘I mean s—t, both of them teams is pretty average’

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris took a shot at the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers after the Clippers beat both of them without their star players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Clippers upset the Sixers with Joel Embiid in the lineup, but the Lakers were without LeBron James when the Clippers and Lakers faced off on Thursday.

Asked about beating Sixers with Embiid and Lakers with AD and Russ all while without Kawhi and PG, Marcus Morris said Clips work hard from coaches to players: "I mean shit, both of them teams is pretty average from what I have seen. Like I don’t see them just being great teams." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 4, 2022

The Clippers have not had the greatest season, as they are just 27-27 on the 2021-22 campaign. However, the team has been forced to play the entire season without Leonard after he injured his knee in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

George has also been out of the lineup for a significant period of time with an elbow injury, leaving Morris and Reggie Jackson as two of the main options on the Clippers.

This season, Morris is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep. Morris dropped 29 points in Thursday night’s win over the Lakers.

The Lakers have played several games without James and/or Anthony Davis in the lineup this season, and it has led to the team posting a 25-28 record through its first 53 games.

The Lakers are in danger of landing in the NBA’s play-in tournament for the second straight season, as they are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Morris may think that the Lakers aren’t that great of a team, but there’s a chance they can prove him wrong if they get back to full strength at some point this season.