On Wednesday night, Houston Rockets youngster Kevin Porter Jr. delivered a clutch triple to lift his team over the Washington Wizards on the road.

After the shot went down, Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made a controversial comment.

“Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time” I can’t believe this was actually said on the Wizards broadcast.. Completely inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/bZcWEVqPOP — Braddeaux (@BraddeauxNBA) January 6, 2022

Many folks initially perceived the remark to be a reference to the life and death of Porter’s father Bryan, who was shot and killed in 2004. Years before passing away, the elder Porter pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a young girl.

More clarity about Consor’s comment has come out since it was said, but before clarity was provided, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James addressed the matter on Twitter.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

It sounds like the whole indent might have been a misunderstanding. The commentator who made the remark about the elder Porter recently took to Twitter to explain.

It sounds like the commentator thought the Rockets guard was the son of a former NBA player with the same name.

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

Former NBA big man Marcin Gortat didn’t seem happy with James for thinking that the Wizards commentator’s comment was intentionally insensitive. Gortat took to Twitter to voice his frustration with James.

Come on man…. Let the man explain first. He didn’t know ! He was talking about wrong father/dude. Y’all killing very honest hard working man right now ! #stopThisShit — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) January 6, 2022

No matter what the truth is, this is obviously an unfortunate situation. The hope, of course, is that the incident isn’t weighing heavily on the younger Porter.

The younger Porter is in his third season at the NBA level. He has shown flashes of exciting potential at times, though efficiency has been a struggle for him this season. He’s hoping to establish himself as one of the top young players in the NBA.