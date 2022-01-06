   Marcin Gortat rips LeBron James for calling out Wizards analyst who made controversial remark regarding Kevin Porter Jr.'s father - Lakers Daily
Marcin Gortat rips LeBron James for calling out Wizards analyst who made controversial remark regarding Kevin Porter Jr.’s father

On Wednesday night, Houston Rockets youngster Kevin Porter Jr. delivered a clutch triple to lift his team over the Washington Wizards on the road.

After the shot went down, Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made a controversial comment.

Many folks initially perceived the remark to be a reference to the life and death of Porter’s father Bryan, who was shot and killed in 2004. Years before passing away, the elder Porter pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a young girl.

More clarity about Consor’s comment has come out since it was said, but before clarity was provided, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James addressed the matter on Twitter.

It sounds like the whole indent might have been a misunderstanding. The commentator who made the remark about the elder Porter recently took to Twitter to explain.

It sounds like the commentator thought the Rockets guard was the son of a former NBA player with the same name.

Former NBA big man Marcin Gortat didn’t seem happy with James for thinking that the Wizards commentator’s comment was intentionally insensitive. Gortat took to Twitter to voice his frustration with James.

No matter what the truth is, this is obviously an unfortunate situation. The hope, of course, is that the incident isn’t weighing heavily on the younger Porter.

The younger Porter is in his third season at the NBA level. He has shown flashes of exciting potential at times, though efficiency has been a struggle for him this season. He’s hoping to establish himself as one of the top young players in the NBA.