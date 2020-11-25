Veteran big man Marc Gasol held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss joining the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.

To end the presser, Gasol made sure to honor the memory of soccer superstar Diego Maradona, who tragically passed on Wednesday.

Marc Gasol ended his press conference by sending his prayers to Diego Maradona's family. Gasol, who was born and raised in Barcelona, said that he and his family were big fans. — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) November 25, 2020

There is no doubt that the entire sports world is mourning the loss of Maradona.

The charismatic player was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and led the South American country to the forefront of the sport.

Maradona played on four World Cup teams for Argentina, winning the 1986 World Cup over West Germany.

He also starred on club teams FC Barcelona, S.S.C. Napoli FC and Sevilla FC, among others.

Off the field, Maradona ran into drama of many different sorts. Despite that, his fans always stood by him, and he is considered to be amongst the greatest ever to play the game.

It’s a classy move for Gasol to honor his memory.

Now, he’ll surely start to focus on preparing for the 2020-21 NBA season, which is just around the corner.