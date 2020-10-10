The Los Angeles Lakers can breathe a sigh of relief ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Star forward Anthony Davis reportedly is probable for Game 6 as he is dealing with a right heel contusion.

Anthony Davis (right heel contusion) is listed as probable for Game 6 on the league’s injury report. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 10, 2020

It is a huge break for the Lakers who missed an opportunity to close out the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Miami was able to take advantage of a couple late miscues by the Lakers to win 111-108.

However, Davis was fantastic once again in Game 5, as he scored 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting and added 12 rebounds.

Los Angeles certainly will need Davis to be at full capacity in Game 6 if it wants to avoid a winner-take-all Game 7.

Davis is in his first season as a Laker and has formed one of the NBA’s best duos with superstar LeBron James.

Game 6 is scheduled to to be played on Sunday in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.