LeBron James has led the Los Angeles Lakers to the second round of the NBA playoffs with the help of star forward Anthony Davis.

Davis has been a huge part of the Lakers’ success this season and has helped lead them to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

James seems to be enjoying playing with Davis, as he explained how impressed he has been with the Lakers’ second star.

"I feel like we're just scratching the surface."

LeBron talks about how impressed he was with AD in the first round.

“It’s crazy because I feel like we’re just scratching the surface,” James said. “You know like you said, just 13 games for him under his belt in his playoff career, and for me, I’m not quite sure where I’m at, but I know I have a lot more than 13. But just to see him, what he’s able to do out on the floor both offensively and defensively, he has no weaknesses. “It’s just a luxury for not only myself but for our team. And we all should be lucky to have such a talented person, and what he brings to the floor every night. I don’t know what else to say. He can go inside. He can go outside. He makes his free throws. He defends on a high level and so on and so on. “And he’s still only 27 years old, which is incredible. He’s just scratching the surface himself, more importantly.”

James and Davis were able to roll through the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs, but they will have a tougher matchup in round two.

The Lakers will await the winner of Game 7 of the series between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

James and the Lakers certainly expect Davis to continue to showcase his immense skill set as the playoffs continue.