Malik Monk calls LeBron James the G.O.A.T. and Michael Jordan of our generation

LeBron James’ numbers have been down this season, but on Wednesday, he put forth a vintage performance to deliver the Los Angeles Lakers a much-needed win over the Indiana Pacers.

Teammate Malik Monk gave the four-time MVP some high praise after the game.

"I've been watching him my whole life. He's like our Jordan… I'm just blessed to be out there with him every day." -Malik Monk, to @LakersReporter, on LeBron James. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 25, 2021

The Lakers yet again fell behind by double digits, but they fought back and made it a close game down the stretch.

That’s when James turned it on and hit a series of clutch shots to help L.A. triumph in overtime.

For the contest, the Akron, Ohio native had 39 points to go along with six assists.

Monk also did his part with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting and 3-of-6 from 3-point range. He even contributed in an area that he’s not known for by grabbing eight rebounds.

Wayne Ellington, who had been struggling mightily with his shot lately, thawed out with 14 points while hitting 4-of-6 from downtown.

For the Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon kept them in the game with 28 points.

L.A. is now 10-10. While it is still a very disappointing record about a quarter of the way through the season, the team has shown a lot more fight in its last three games than it did prior.

The next three games should be relatively easy for the Lakers, as they will face the Detroit Pistons once and the Sacramento Kings twice.