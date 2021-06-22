Magic Johnson says LeBron James has one more year before it’s Kevin Durant’s league

As Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gets closer to his twilight years, many have been wondering how much longer he will play at an elite level.

Team legend and former executive Magic Johnson said on a recent episode of ESPN’s “Get Up” that James has one more year left of being the NBA’s best player before Kevin Durant becomes the league’s best.

.@MagicJohnson on Kevin Durant: "I think LeBron's got one more year to be the man, and then it's Kevin Durant's league right after that." pic.twitter.com/5OPSGZRYcn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 21, 2021

Most would agree that James has been the best basketball player in the world for the past decade.

This season, he had yet another stellar year, averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. He was considered the leading candidate for the MVP award during the first several weeks of the 2020-21 campaign.

Alas, he suffered a severe high ankle sprain in March and was sidelined for almost two months. He never truly regained his full game after that.

After tearing his Achilles two years ago, Durant had a stellar maiden campaign with the Brooklyn Nets, putting up 26.9 points a game while shooting a very high percentage from the field.

However, Durant is nearing his 33rd birthday, so as with James, one may also wonder how much longer he will play at an outstanding level.