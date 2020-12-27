Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson roasted the Los Angeles Clippers in the midst of the Clippers trailing by 50 points at halftime of their Sunday afternoon game against the Dallas Mavericks.

I’ve never seen anything like that before in the NBA and the Clippers are at home!😳 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 27, 2020

I just happened to turn away from the football games and thought I was seeing things. The Mavericks were up 77-27 over the Clippers at halftime…. pic.twitter.com/pMXPYb4yV8 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 27, 2020

The Mavericks’ 77-27 halftime lead was built on a pair of tremendous quarters in which they outscored the Clippers 36-13 in the first period, followed by another 41-14 rout.

Getting routed in such fashion, especially at Staples Center, is especially embarrassing for a Clippers team looking to wipe away their bitter collapse from the 2020 postseason.

The implosion led to the dismissal of former head coach Doc Rivers and inserted former assistant Tyronn Lue into that role.

Another shocking factor in the slaughter is that the Clippers began the season with two straight victories, while the Mavericks had dropped their first two outings.

Perhaps the only bright spot in this decimation for the Clippers is the knowledge that the pounding only counts as one loss.