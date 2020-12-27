   Magic Johnson roasts Clippers for trailing Mavs by 50 at halftime - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Magic Johnson roasts Clippers for trailing Mavs by 50 at halftime

Magic Johnson roasts Clippers for trailing Mavs by 50 at halftime

Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson roasted the Los Angeles Clippers in the midst of the Clippers trailing by 50 points at halftime of their Sunday afternoon game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks’ 77-27 halftime lead was built on a pair of tremendous quarters in which they outscored the Clippers 36-13 in the first period, followed by another 41-14 rout.

Getting routed in such fashion, especially at Staples Center, is especially embarrassing for a Clippers team looking to wipe away their bitter collapse from the 2020 postseason.

The implosion led to the dismissal of former head coach Doc Rivers and inserted former assistant Tyronn Lue into that role.

Another shocking factor in the slaughter is that the Clippers began the season with two straight victories, while the Mavericks had dropped their first two outings.

Perhaps the only bright spot in this decimation for the Clippers is the knowledge that the pounding only counts as one loss.